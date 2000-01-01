Put a Star in Your Future!

If you have ever considered a career in law enforcement or detentions, this is the time to act. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is seeking to hire an unprecedented number of employees in the coming months. Expansion in both patrol operations and detentions is creating exciting opportunities for good men and women interested in becoming part of a winning team.

During this ambitious hiring period, we are working with the San Diego County Department of Human Resources to process a large number of applicants. For that reason, you may find the application process open and close for periods of time in order to manage the unusual workload. Please bookmark this site and come back often. We hope you will consider applying and “put a star in your future.”

Get Where You Want to Go

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department is looking for the best and brightest individuals – those who have the aptitude and sense of commitment - those who want to help their community, and who want to make a difference. A career with the San Diego Sheriff’s Department offers challenge, excitement, variety, teamwork and job satisfaction, opportunities for special assignments and career development, opportunities for promotion, and excellent salary and benefits.

The Deputy Sheriff position has been bifurcated into two career paths for several years. Deputy Sheriffs provide general purpose law enforcement services in Patrol, Investigations, Traffic, and many of our specialized positions. The parallel career path of Deputy Sheriff Detentions/Court Services provides professional detention services in the Sheriff’s seven detention facilities as well as providing bailiff and security services to the San Diego Superior Court.

Both career choices provide opportunities for advancement and afford opportunities to serve in specialized areas of the department including Training, Personnel, Investigations, and more.

Please take a few moments to explore both deputy sheriff classifications. When you are ready to apply, you may apply for both positions, and you will only be required to take one exam.It is imperative that you answer all questions Truthfully and Honestly. Integrity is vital to this position!